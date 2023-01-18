Calgary man in life-threatening condition after pedestrian collision

A Calgary man is in life-threatening condition after a pedestrian collision in the city’s northwest on Wednesday, police said.
According to police, a 22-year-old woman was traveling westbound on 16 Avenue N.W. and began approaching the overpass crossing Bowness Road N.W.
She began to drive in the shoulder lane and struck a 46-year-old man who was walking along the north shoulder of the westbound lanes.
Read more: RCMP respond to train vs. vehicle collision near Calgary
Read next: Man arrested after attempt to kidnap barista through drive-thru window
She stopped a “short distance away” and reported the collision to the police, according to a Wednesday afternoon release.
The man was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.
Drugs, alcohol and excessive speed are not considered factors in the collision.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.
Comments