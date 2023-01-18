Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Calgary man in life-threatening condition after pedestrian collision

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted January 18, 2023 3:10 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. A Calgary man is in life-threatening condition after a pedestrian collision in the city's northwest on Wednesday, police said.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. A Calgary man is in life-threatening condition after a pedestrian collision in the city's northwest on Wednesday, police said.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. TPH

A Calgary man is in life-threatening condition after a pedestrian collision in the city’s northwest on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, a 22-year-old woman was traveling westbound on 16 Avenue N.W. and began approaching the overpass crossing Bowness Road N.W.

She began to drive in the shoulder lane and struck a 46-year-old man who was walking along the north shoulder of the westbound lanes.

Trending Now

Read more: RCMP respond to train vs. vehicle collision near Calgary

Read next: Man arrested after attempt to kidnap barista through drive-thru window

She stopped a “short distance away” and reported the collision to the police, according to a Wednesday afternoon release.

The man was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

Drugs, alcohol and excessive speed are not considered factors in the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

Calgary Police ServiceCPSCalgary collisionCalgary car crashCalgary pedestrian crashCalgary polcieCalgary pedestrial collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers