RCMP respond to train vs. vehicle collision near Calgary

Mounties and emergency crews responded to a train and vehicle collision just outside of Calgary on Wednesday morning.

The RCMP told Global News it responded to reports of a train and vehicle collision at around 9:30 a.m. The incident happened at a rail crossing on Highway 575 between Range Road 243 and 242.

Officers said a slow-moving vehicle hit a train and multiple cars either crashed or hit the ditch as they arrived at the scene.

EMS and fire crews were at the scene responding to the incident, according to the RCMP.

An adult male was transported by ground ambulance to hospital in Calgary in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Two children were transported to Alberta Children’s Hospital by ground ambulance in stable but non-life-threatening condition. Mounties told Global News they do not have serious injuries.

Police said a dozen other patients were assessed by EMS at the scene but it is not expected they will need further medical attention.

The RCMP is advising motorists to slow down and drive carefully due to heavy fog in the area.

–More to come…