Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested for grandparent scams in Kawartha Lakes, Peterborough and Northumberland counties: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 1, 2023 5:14 pm
Peterborough County OPP say two people were arrested in connection to recent grandparent scams in central Ontario. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say two people were arrested in connection to recent grandparent scams in central Ontario. skp/TXB

Two people have been arrested in connection with a rash of the so-called grandparent scams targeting residents in central Ontario, including Peterborough and Northumberland counties and the City of Kawartha Lakes.

According to Peterborough County OPP, on Jan. 24, police received a report that a Peterborough County resident had been defrauded of $8,000 via the scam in which someone calls claiming to be an officer or lawyer and claiming the victim’s grandchild requires payment to be bailed out of jail with a cash payment. Often the call instructs the victim to meet them at their home for the payment.

Read more: 2 arrested for grandparent scams in Lindsay: police

Read next: ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor arrested, accused of running sex cult, abusing young girls

OPP say on Jan. 26, suspects attempted to defraud the same victim of another $9,500.

Later that day, the OPP’s Peterborough/Northumberland Community Street Crime Unit and the Peterborough emergency response team attended the victim’s residence and arrested one person at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

David Zyla, 21, of Mississauga, was charged with fraud over $5,000.

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on April 25.

Trending Now

OPP say as part of another ongoing investigation into grandparent scams, police executed a warrant to search at residence in Mississauga.

The search led to the arrest on Wednesday of Jenna Mohammed, 20, of Mississauga, who was charged with fraud over $5,000.

She was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on March 8.

Click to play video: 'York Regional Police arrest 3 people in connection with grandparent scam'
York Regional Police arrest 3 people in connection with grandparent scam
Advertisement
FraudCity of Kawartha LakesNorthumberland CountyScamPeterborough County OPPScammersGrandparent scam
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers