2 arrested for grandparent scams in Kawartha Lakes, Peterborough and Northumberland counties: OPP

Two people have been arrested in connection with a rash of the so-called grandparent scams targeting residents in central Ontario, including Peterborough and Northumberland counties and the City of Kawartha Lakes.

According to Peterborough County OPP, on Jan. 24, police received a report that a Peterborough County resident had been defrauded of $8,000 via the scam in which someone calls claiming to be an officer or lawyer and claiming the victim’s grandchild requires payment to be bailed out of jail with a cash payment. Often the call instructs the victim to meet them at their home for the payment.

OPP say on Jan. 26, suspects attempted to defraud the same victim of another $9,500.

Later that day, the OPP’s Peterborough/Northumberland Community Street Crime Unit and the Peterborough emergency response team attended the victim’s residence and arrested one person at the scene.

David Zyla, 21, of Mississauga, was charged with fraud over $5,000.

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on April 25.

The #PtboOPP and #NthldOPP Community Street Crime Unit have made two arrests with respect to the "grandparent" scam that has been targeting individuals in Central Region, including @Nthld_County @PtboCounty and @kawarthalakes ^rs pic.twitter.com/mFEFGjgzil — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) February 1, 2023

OPP say as part of another ongoing investigation into grandparent scams, police executed a warrant to search at residence in Mississauga.

The search led to the arrest on Wednesday of Jenna Mohammed, 20, of Mississauga, who was charged with fraud over $5,000.

She was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on March 8.