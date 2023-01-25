2 arrested for grandparent scams in Lindsay: police

Police in Lindsay, Ont., made two arrests in connection with grandparent scam incidents on Tuesday.
According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, in one incident a 63-year-old man received a call claiming his nephew was in jail and required bail money.
Police say the victim provided $9,000 after an individual came to his home to retrieve the money.
Also Tuesday, a 78-year-old man received a call claiming that his grandson was in jail and money was required for bail. However, the victim called police.
Police went to the man’s residence, where they found and arrested a suspect who had arrived to retrieve the money.
Yannick Galarneau, 49, of Bois Des Fillion, Que., was charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000.
Also on Tuesday, a 90-year-old man received a similar call, claiming $9,200 was required to grant his granddaughter bail.
Police say the victim was suspicious and called a family member to confirm his granddaughter’s status. He then called police.
Officers went to the victim’s residence and saw a man approaching the home.
Mohamed Mahmood, 26, of Hamilton, was arrested and charged with one count of fraud over $5,000.
Both were held in custody for scheduled bail hearings in court in Lindsay on Wednesday.
The arrests come as police in Lindsay and the Peterborough Police Service both report a rash of grandparent scam incidents. On Monday, Peterborough police said they received 30 calls regarding the scam.
Police advise if you receive a call like this to take the follow action:
- Do not provide any personal information
- Do not hand any money over
- Stay calm even if the suspect is pressuring and indicating this is an urgent matter
- Take the time to check the facts with family
- If you suspect it’s a scam call police or a person you trust immediately
- Report the scam to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre
