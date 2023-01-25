Menu

Crime

2 arrested for grandparent scams in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 1:02 pm
Police in Lindsay made two arrests in connection to grandparent scams on Jan. 24, 2023. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay made two arrests in connection to grandparent scams on Jan. 24, 2023. File

Police in Lindsay, Ont., made two arrests in connection with grandparent scam incidents on Tuesday.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, in one incident a 63-year-old man received a call claiming his nephew was in jail and required bail money.

Police say the victim provided $9,000 after an individual came to his home to retrieve the money.

Also Tuesday, a 78-year-old man received a call claiming that his grandson was in jail and money was required for bail. However, the victim called police.

Police went to the man’s residence, where they found and arrested a suspect who had arrived to retrieve the money.

Yannick Galarneau, 49, of Bois Des Fillion, Que., was charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000.

Also on Tuesday, a 90-year-old man received a similar call, claiming $9,200 was required to grant his granddaughter bail.

Police say the victim was suspicious and called a family member to confirm his granddaughter’s status. He then called police.

Trending Now

Officers went to the victim’s residence and saw a man approaching the home.

Mohamed Mahmood, 26, of Hamilton, was arrested and charged with one count of fraud over $5,000.

Both were held in custody for scheduled bail hearings in court in Lindsay on Wednesday.

The arrests come as police in Lindsay and the Peterborough Police Service both report a rash of grandparent scam incidents. On Monday, Peterborough police said they received 30 calls regarding the scam.

Police advise if you receive a call like this to take the follow action:

  • Do not provide any personal information
  • Do not hand any money over
  • Stay calm even if the suspect is pressuring and indicating this is an urgent matter
  • Take the time to check the facts with family
  • If you suspect it’s a scam call police or a person you trust immediately
  • Report the scam to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre
FraudlindsayScamGrandparent scamKawartha Lakes Police ServiceGrandparents Scam
