2 arrested for grandparent scams in Lindsay: police

Police in Lindsay, Ont., made two arrests in connection with grandparent scam incidents on Tuesday.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, in one incident a 63-year-old man received a call claiming his nephew was in jail and required bail money.

Police say the victim provided $9,000 after an individual came to his home to retrieve the money.

Also Tuesday, a 78-year-old man received a call claiming that his grandson was in jail and money was required for bail. However, the victim called police.

Police went to the man’s residence, where they found and arrested a suspect who had arrived to retrieve the money.

Yannick Galarneau, 49, of Bois Des Fillion, Que., was charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000.

Also on Tuesday, a 90-year-old man received a similar call, claiming $9,200 was required to grant his granddaughter bail.

Police say the victim was suspicious and called a family member to confirm his granddaughter’s status. He then called police.

Officers went to the victim’s residence and saw a man approaching the home.

Mohamed Mahmood, 26, of Hamilton, was arrested and charged with one count of fraud over $5,000.

Both were held in custody for scheduled bail hearings in court in Lindsay on Wednesday.

The arrests come as police in Lindsay and the Peterborough Police Service both report a rash of grandparent scam incidents. On Monday, Peterborough police said they received 30 calls regarding the scam.

Heads up #ptbo #cavanmonaghan #lakefield We have received more than 30 calls of people reporting the #grandparentscam today (Jan 23). Here's what you need to know about this scam: https://t.co/TbiUsw4iV3 pic.twitter.com/6AgH4Pvcki — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) January 23, 2023

