Crime

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP warn of grandparent scam in Omemee

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 12, 2023 11:40 am
CIty of Kawartha Lakes OPP say grandparents in Omemee were quick to realize an attempt at the 'grandparent scam' claiming their son was in jail and bail money was needed. View image in full screen
CIty of Kawartha Lakes OPP say grandparents in Omemee were quick to realize an attempt at the 'grandparent scam' claiming their son was in jail and bail money was needed. File / Global News

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating another incident of the grandparent scam.

Police say around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, officers responded to a reported scam after an unidentified individual attended a home in the village of Omemee demanding money.

The complainants said they had first received a call from an individual claiming to be an officer with “Whitby Police.” The suspect informed the grandparents that had to pay $9,000 for their grandson’s bail.

Police say the call also involved another individual who sounded like the grandson.

But OPP say the grandparents challenged the caller by asking for an address where their grandson was being held. Police say the answer did not correlate with the caller’s initial story.

“The victims then hung up the phone, believing it may be a scam and called their grandson confirming that he was okay and not in jail,” OPP said.

But a short time later, an individual attended the grandparents’ home requesting the bail money. They refused and called police.

“After they realized they would not be receiving any money, the fraudster quickly left the residence, walking away to a vehicle that was parked down the street,” OPP said.

Anyone with information can contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

OPP say to avoid falling for the scam, take three simple steps:

  • Stop – take a moment to think and question
  • Challenge – reject, refuse, or ignore
  • Protect – contact authorities
FraudScamCity of Kawartha Lakes OPPOmemeeGrandparent scam
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

