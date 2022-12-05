Kawartha Lakes, Ont. police say victim lost $5,000 to parent scam call

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating after a woman fell victim to a phone scam.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Friday a woman attended the police station to report she had received a call claiming to be her daughter and that she was in jail.

The caller said she required money to be released.

Police say the mother was provided an account number and deposited $5,000. She then attended court in Lindsay and discovered the call was a scam.

Police are investigating and are warning the public about the scam, which usually targets parents and grandparents, noting police will never ask for money.

“The scammers typically claim their voice is different because of accident and then a second person acts like lawyer or police officer and says funds are needed for bail and legal expenses,” police warned.

“The victims are also told to keep it secret from other family members.”

Police advise if you receive a call like this to take the follow action: