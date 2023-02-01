Edmonton Elks sign 2 defensive linemen, including A.C. Leonard

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks addressed their defensive line on Wednesday, signing veteran defensive end A.C. Leonard and defensive lineman Christian Rector to a one-year contract extension.

Leonard was released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Tuesday after reportedly being due a roster bonus. Leonard spent the last three seasons with the Riders.

Last season, the six-foot-two, 250-pounder recorded 33 defensive tackles, three quarterback sacks and a forced fumble in 13 games. In 2021, Leonard recorded a career high in quarterback sacks with 11. Over his last three seasons, Leonard produced 22 tackles for a loss.

So what are the #Elks getting in A.C. Leonard. Think of @KuntryKane205 when he played under Chris Jones. Can pass rush from the line of scrimmage or from depth. Can line up from second level and drop into coverage. Leonard is a swiss army knife. #CFL — Dave Campbell (@Dave_CHED) February 1, 2023

In 2018, Leonard played for the Ottawa Redblacks, where he was named an Eastern Division All-Star and helped that team to a Grey Cup appearance.

Leonard began his CFL career in 2015 as a receiver with the B.C. Lions where he recorded 187 yards and scored two touchdowns. The man played under current Elks coach Chris Jones when he was with the Riders in 2016 and 2017. It was there that Jones converted Leonard from a receiver to a defensive lineman.

Rector played in a total of eight games last year as he dealt with calf and elbow injuries. In two seasons with the Elks, Rector has recorded 23 defensive tackles and seven quarterback sacks in 19 games played.

View image in full screen Edmonton Elks defensive lineman Christian Rector warms up at IG Field in Winnipeg on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Brent Stephen/Edmonton Elks

The Elks now have 12 pending free agents with free agency in the CFL set to open at 10 a.m. local time on Feb. 14.