Edmonton Elks extend tackling machine Nyles Morgan for 2 seasons

He wasn’t a pending CFL free-agent but that didn’t stop the Edmonton Elks on Thursday from extending the contract of one of their best defenders.

Linebacker Nyles Morgan has signed a two-year contract extension with the Elks which will take him through to the end of the 2024 CFL season.

Morgan had trouble staying on the field last season, missing all of training camp and only playing six games because of a nagging groin injury.

But when Morgan did play, he was a force on defence for the Elks.

Morgan finished in a tie for fifth in defensive tackles on the team, with 41 — which includes a season-high of 11 during a Week 9 clash with the B.C. Lions.

Morgan finished first in the CFL in average defensive tackles per game (6.83).

Nyles Morgan was missed a ton in one area and that's run stop. Without Morgan, the #Elks gave up an average of 134.5 yards per game in the 12 games he was out with injury. In the 6 games Morgan was in the lineup, the D surrendered an average of 88.1 rush yards per game. #CFL — Dave Campbell (@Dave_CHED) January 26, 2023

Morgan also recorded one special teams tackle, a forced fumble, and a tackle for a loss.

Morgan was the Elks nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie in 2021 after leading the team with 66 defensive tackles.