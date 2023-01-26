Menu

Sports

Edmonton Elks extend tackling machine Nyles Morgan for 2 seasons

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted January 26, 2023 7:05 pm

He wasn’t a pending CFL free-agent but that didn’t stop the Edmonton Elks on Thursday from extending the contract of one of their best defenders.

Linebacker Nyles Morgan has signed a two-year contract extension with the Elks which will take him through to the end of the 2024 CFL season.

Morgan had trouble staying on the field last season, missing all of training camp and only playing six games because of a nagging groin injury.

But when Morgan did play, he was a force on defence for the Elks.

Morgan finished in a tie for fifth in defensive tackles on the team, with 41 — which includes a season-high of 11 during a Week 9 clash with the B.C. Lions.

Morgan finished first in the CFL in average defensive tackles per game (6.83).

Morgan also recorded one special teams tackle, a forced fumble, and a tackle for a loss.

Morgan was the Elks nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie in 2021 after leading the team with 66 defensive tackles.

