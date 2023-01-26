Edmonton Elks extend tackling machine Nyles Morgan for 2 seasons

He wasn’t a pending CFL free-agent but that didn’t stop the Edmonton Elks on Thursday from extending the contract of one of their best defenders.
Linebacker Nyles Morgan has signed a two-year contract extension with the Elks which will take him through to the end of the 2024 CFL season.
Read more: Edmonton Elks sign veteran defensive back Ed Gainey
Read next: Adopt ‘heightened’ vigilance on reports of Russia-linked hacks over Ukraine aid: CSE centre
Morgan had trouble staying on the field last season, missing all of training camp and only playing six games because of a nagging groin injury.
But when Morgan did play, he was a force on defence for the Elks.
Morgan finished in a tie for fifth in defensive tackles on the team, with 41 — which includes a season-high of 11 during a Week 9 clash with the B.C. Lions.
Morgan finished first in the CFL in average defensive tackles per game (6.83).
Morgan also recorded one special teams tackle, a forced fumble, and a tackle for a loss.
Morgan was the Elks nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie in 2021 after leading the team with 66 defensive tackles.
Comments