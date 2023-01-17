Menu

Canada

Edmonton Elks sign Danny Vandervoort and Jamie Harry to contract extensions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2023 2:54 pm
The Edmonton Eskimos unveil their new name and logo, the Edmonton Elks, at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Eskimos unveil their new name and logo, the Edmonton Elks, at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Edmonton Elks signed defensive back Jamie Harry and receiver Danny Vandervoort to one-year contract extensions Tuesday.

Both players are Canadians.

Harry appeared in nine games for Edmonton last season after being released by the B.C. Lions.

Vandervoort suited up for all 18 regular-season contests in 2022, registering eight receptions for 75 yards.

A former B.C. Lion, Vandervoort has 12 catches for 154 yards and three touchdowns in 57 career regular-season games.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

