Edmonton Elks sign running back Litre in contract extension

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks have signed Canadian running back Ante Litre to a one-year contract extension.

The 28-year-old from Vancouver suited up in all 18 games for the Elks in 2022.

He posted a career-high 241 rushing yards and ran for a touchdown as well as catching 16 passes for 89 yards.

Litre also ranked third on the team with seven special-teams tackles.

“I’m coming back because we have a lot of unfinished business from last year,” Litre said Saturday in a statement released by the Elks.

“I believe in my teammates, I believe in the coaches, I’ve got a lot of faith in this team. I think we can make a good run at the Grey Cup this year, so I’m excited to get back to work with everybody.”

Story continues below advertisement

The five-year CFL veteran spent his first four years with the Calgary Stampeders, who drafted the Simon Frasher alum 28th overall in the 2017 draft.

Litre has a career 41 receptions for 319 yards and 147 carries for 519 yards and three touchdowns.

The six-foot, 229-pound back has played in six playoff games and was a member of the 2018 Stampeder club that won the Grey Cup.

The Elks opens their regular season against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at home June 11.

Their first pre-season game May 22 is against Calgary.