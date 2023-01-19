Edmonton Elks sign veteran defensive back Ed Gainey

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks signed veteran defensive back Ed Gainey Thursday to a one-year contract extension, avoiding free-agency.

Gainey played all 18 games for the Elks in 2022, his 10th in the CFL and recorded 47 defensive tackles and tied for a team-leading five pass knockdowns.

The 32 year old also recorded a career-high, with two forced fumbles, and added one interception.

Gainey is a two-time CFL and Western Division All-Star.

The Elks have 13 pending free-agents remaining, which includes their leading receiver and Most Outstanding Player candidate from 2022, Kenny Lawler.

Story continues below advertisement

CFL free-agency opens on Feb. 14.