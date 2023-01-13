The Manny Show will return to the Edmonton Elks in 2023

The Edmonton Elks signed receiver Manny Arceneaux to a one-year contract extension for the 2023 CFL season on Friday .

Arceneaux joined the Elks last off-season after playing a season with the Frisco Fighters of the Indoor Football League.

The 35-year-old enjoyed a solid campaign in 2022, finishing fourth on the Elks in receiving with 512 yards and scoring one touchdown. Arceneaux’s season-high came in week three in Calgary when he recorded seven catches for 100 yards and scored his only touchdown of the season in a 30-23 loss to the Stampeders.

Arceneaux ended up missing six games in 2022 because of a high-ankle sprain in a road game on Aug. 19 against the Ottawa Redblacks, but he returned to play the final two regular season games.

Arceneaux proved to a reliable player in the Elks offence, finishing with the second-most second down conversion catches on the team with 14. He also recorded the second-best yards after catch total with 228.

Arceneaux won the 2022 Tom Pate Memorial Award presented by the CFL Players Association, which recognizes outstanding sportsmanship and significant contribution to team and community. Arceneaux also was honoured with the 2022 David Boone Award which is given to the player for characteristics displayed on the field and in the community.

“I want to help shift the culture in the locker room, and do everything I can to help the coaches, help those young players, bring them along, teach them what it is to be a pro,” said Arceneaux.

Arceneaux is currently the CFL’s active leader in game for receptions (617), receiving yards (8,931) and touchdown catches (59). He’s a three-time Western Division All-Star and a two-time CFL All-Star during his 10 CFL seasons.