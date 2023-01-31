Police charge 2 men in 20s after reports woman trafficked in Mississauga, Ont. hotel

Police have arrested two people after a woman was allegedly trafficked at a Mississauga, Ont., hotel.
Peel Regional Police said a complaint that a woman was being forced to take part in sex work at a hotel in Mississauga was investigated on Monday.
Through their investigation, officers concluded someone was “exercising control” over the woman’s life, and profiting from it.
The next day, during a search warrant, police said they found a handgun in a room at the hotel. Two men in their early 20s were arrested and charged.
Michael Wilson, 21 from Mississauga, was charged with the exercising control and four firearms offences. Twenty-four-year-old Kejwuan Hawley-Milton, 24, also faces four firearm charges.
