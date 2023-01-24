Man, woman face charges in Hamilton, Ont. sex trafficking probe

See more sharing options

A man and a woman are each facing charges in a human trafficking investigation in Hamilton, Ont., according to police.

Detectives say a woman was active in the city’s sex trade between July and August of 2022 turning over money to two suspects: a 34-year-old from Quebec and a 26-year-old from Ontario.

The pair were arrested in Trenton last Thursday and face offences tied to trafficking, procuring sex services and forcible confinement.

Police believe there are additional victims and encourage them to come forward to investigators.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers.