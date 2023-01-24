Menu

Crime

Man, woman face charges in Hamilton, Ont. sex trafficking probe

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 24, 2023 4:08 pm
Police have charged two people in a Hamilton, Ont., probe of human trafficking during the summer of 2022. View image in full screen
Police have charged two people in a Hamilton, Ont., probe of human trafficking during the summer of 2022. Global News

A man and a woman are each facing charges in a human trafficking investigation in Hamilton, Ont., according to police.

Detectives say a woman was active in the city’s sex trade between July and August of 2022 turning over money to two suspects: a 34-year-old from Quebec and a 26-year-old from Ontario.

The pair were arrested in Trenton last Thursday and face offences tied to trafficking, procuring sex services and forcible confinement.

Police believe there are additional victims and encourage them to come forward to investigators.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers.

