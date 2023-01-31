Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

L’Arche Canada says changes made amid sex abuse scandal tied to founder Jean Vanier

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2023 12:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Report finds that Canadian humanitarian Jean Vanier sexually abused 25 women over 67 years'
Report finds that Canadian humanitarian Jean Vanier sexually abused 25 women over 67 years
Nearly four years after his death, disturbing findings from an independent report revealed that Canadian humanitarian and champion for adults with intellectual disabilities, Jean Vanier, allegedly sexually abused at least 25 women over nearly seven decades. Kayla McLean reports.

Charity L’Arche Canada says it has made changes to protect staff, volunteers and participants since sexual abuse allegations against founder Jean Vanier first came to light in 2020.

The international office of the non-profit that helps people with intellectual disabilities released a report Monday that identified at least 25 women abused by Vanier between 1952 and 2019, including in Canada and India.

A previous report made public in February 2020 concluded Vanier had manipulative sexual relationships with at least six women in France between 1975 and 1990.

Trending Now

Read more: L’Arche says co-founder Jean Vanier sexually abused 25 women

Read next: Priscilla Presley contests validity of Lisa Marie Presley’s will

Lori Vaanholt, an executive with L’Arche Canada, says the charity’s 37 branches around the world have been audited since 2020 to ensure that staff, volunteers and people with intellectual disabilities are protected from abuse. She says a second audit is being conducted this year.

Story continues below advertisement

She says L’Arche Canada has also worked with intellectually disabled people to teach them the language tools to report abuse.

Monday’s report said Vanier used his power to engage in manipulative sexual relationships, but it found no evidence that any of his victims had intellectual disabilities.

Several Canadian schools named for Vanier, who died in 2019, have been renamed since 2020.

Sexual Abusesexual misconductAbuseSexual abuse allegationsjean vanierCharity L'Arche CanadaJean Vanier abuseJean Vanier allegationsJean Vanier sexual abuse allegationsL'Arche Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers