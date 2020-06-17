Regina Catholic School Division renames Jean Vanier School

Send this page to someone via email

It’s official: the Regina Catholic School Division has changed the name of Jean Vanier School in Regina.

The school is now named St. Maria Faustina School, the division announced at its board meeting on Wednesday.

“When we read headlines about Jean Vanier earlier this year, we were concerned about how the association might impact our community,” said Lesley Perrault, principal.

“We know Jesus was the only human to live without sin, but we felt relief to have a new name coming. St. Faustina is someone we can pray to and learn from, and can still remember the spirit in which our school was formed.

“We are now the St. Faustina Heroes.”

The school division committed to a name change in March after sexual abuse allegations against its namesake surfaced in February.

According to a report released by L’Arche International on Feb. 22, there was enough evidence to show that Vanier engaged in “manipulative sexual relationships” over a period from 1970 to 2005, usually with a “psychological hold” over six alleged victims.

Vanier, who died at the age of 90 last year, was the founder of L’Arche, an organization providing a community to those living with intellectual disabilities.

The report indicated that none of his alleged victims was disabled.

“St. Faustina is the Patron Saint of Mercy, and Mercy is something we all need,” said Bob Kowalchuk, board chair.

“Her visions and healing are well-known, even though she’s a relatively new saint. We’re grateful to all those who submitted ideas for the name of the school.”

This is not the first school to be renamed in Regina in recent memory.

In June 2019, Davin School was renamed to The Crescents School. Davin School was named after Nicholas Flood Davin, the author of a report that led to the creation of residential schools.

St. Maria Faustina School continues to be a specialized school, which educates students with intensive needs.

— With files from the Associated Press.

