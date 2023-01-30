Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

L’Arche says co-founder Jean Vanier sexually abused 25 women

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2023 2:54 pm
In this file photo dated Wednesday, March 11, 2015, showing Jean Vanier, the founder of L'ARCHE, an international network of communities where people with and without intellectual disabilities live and work together, in central London. L'Arche International says an investigation identified 25 women who experienced a sexual act or an intimate gesture from Vanier between 1952 and 2019. View image in full screen
In this file photo dated Wednesday, March 11, 2015, showing Jean Vanier, the founder of L'ARCHE, an international network of communities where people with and without intellectual disabilities live and work together, in central London. L'Arche International says an investigation identified 25 women who experienced a sexual act or an intimate gesture from Vanier between 1952 and 2019. FILE - Lefteris Pitarakis/AP- The Canadian Press

A report commissioned by a non-profit organization founded by the late Jean Vanier says the Canadian sexually abused 25 women during his decades with the group.

L’Arche International says the investigation identified 25 women who experienced a sexual act or an intimate gesture from Vanier between 1952 and 2019.

Read more: ‘Deep wounds’: Respected Canadian Catholic figure sexually abused women, report finds

Read next: Will ChatGPT take your job? New program shows AI could be ‘competing’ for work: experts

It says the relationships between Vanier, who died in 2019, and the women are “part of a continuum of confusion, control and abuse.”

Trending Now

Vanier, son of former Governor General Georges Vanier, worked as a Canadian navy officer and professor before turning to Catholic-inspired charity work.

Read more: Jean Vanier, Canadian champion for people with disabilities, dead at 90

Read next: Annie Wersching: ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘Picard,’ ’24’ actor dead at 45

Story continues below advertisement

He founded L’Arche in 1964 as an alternative living environment where those with developmental disabilities could be full-fledged participants in the community instead of patients.

More coming…

developmental disabilitiesjean vanierL'ArcheL'Arche InternationalGeorges VanierJean Vanier sexual abuseMontreal not-for profitVanier Sexual abuse
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers