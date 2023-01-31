Menu

Crime

Police searching for suspect after stabbing at Oshawa apartment

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 31, 2023 11:01 am
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. DRPS / Twitter

Durham Regional Police say they are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed at an apartment in Oshawa on Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to Simcoe Street South and Bagot Street for reports of a stabbing at around 6:17 a.m.

Investigators said they found a male victim with serious injuries. He was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto, police said.

Officers are searching for the suspect but did not provide a suspect description.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Oshawadurham regionDRPSSimcoe StreetOshawa stabbingBagot Streetstabbing oshawa
