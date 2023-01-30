OPP seeking dog and owner after altercation at Guelph, Ont. sports park

Wellington County OPP are looking to identify a person and their dog after an apparent altercation at the Guelph Lake Sports Fields.
Officers went to the venue Friday around 5:15 p.m. and were told that one person was assaulted by another after their pets got into a fight.
They say the victim declined medical attention and there were no reports of injuries to the animal.
Investigators say a person was seen on camera near the area of the incident.
They say the person is described as six-feet-four-inches tall and 220 pounds, with red hair and beard, and walking with a fawn-coloured boxer-type dog.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
