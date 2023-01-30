Menu

Crime

OPP seeking dog and owner after altercation at Guelph, Ont. sports park

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 30, 2023 6:31 pm
Wellington OPP are looking to identify man and dog seen at Guelph Lakes Sports Park. View image in full screen
Wellington OPP are looking to identify man and dog seen at Guelph Lakes Sports Park. OPP

Wellington County OPP are looking to identify a person and their dog after an apparent altercation at the Guelph Lake Sports Fields.

Officers went to the venue Friday around 5:15 p.m. and were told that one person was assaulted by another after their pets got into a fight.

They say the victim declined medical attention and there were no reports of injuries to the animal.

Read more: Abandoned cat found in carrier submerged in flooded ditch: Guelph Humane Society

Read next: Marilyn Manson accused of raping underage girl in horrific new lawsuit

Investigators say a person was seen on camera near the area of the incident.

They say the person is described as six-feet-four-inches tall and 220 pounds, with red hair and beard, and walking with a fawn-coloured boxer-type dog.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

