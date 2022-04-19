Abandoned cat found in carrier submerged in flooded ditch: Guelph Humane Society

The Guelph Humane Society is reaching out to the community for more information about an abandoned cat found in a carrier submerged in a flooded ditch in the city’s east end.

In a news release, the agency said someone who just happened to be passing by found the buff-coloured tabby locked in the cat carrier near Whitelaw and Fife roads on Thursday night.

The Good Samaritan managed to rescue the soaked and freezing cat and call the Humane Society for help.

“The normal body temperature for a cat is around 38 or 39 degrees celsius,” said Lisa Veit, interim executive director.

“This poor cat was hovering around 34 degrees when he came into our care. It was a cold and rainy night, and I have no doubt that he would have died that evening if someone hadn’t walked by and saw him.”

The male cat is neutered and believed to be around two to five years old. The Humane Society said he received immediate care and was found to be hypothermic and actively shivering.

He also had three broken teeth and cuts on his nose, presumably because he was struggling to get out of the carrier, the agency said.

Investigators are now trying to figure out how the cat ended up in the ditch, whether an owner abandoned the cat or if someone else could be behind this act.

“In order for an investigation by Provincial Animal Welfare Services to occur, we need more information,” Veit said.

“If someone knows this cat, if anyone saw anything, please call us or email us so that we can try to find some answers about why this happened.”

Veit also noted that there were three other cases of animals being abandoned around Guelph over the long weekend.

The circumstances were not provided, but Veit said abandoning an animal should never happen.

“This, unfortunately, happens all too often, and it’s unacceptable,” she said. “If you can no longer care for an animal, please call us to arrange a surrender or other assistance. Companion animals should never be left to fend for themselves, trapped in a carrier no less.”

The Humane Society offers an emergency boarding program, which provides families with temporary shelter for their animals while they make further arrangements to find them a new home.

The cat found in the ditch, which staff have named Kingo, is doing very well, the Humane Society said.

“He really is a very affectionate cat,” Veit said. “He’s here with us at the shelter, and we are enjoying getting to know him. We will make sure he finds his Happy Tail when he’s ready to find a home.”

Anyone with information about the cat can call the Humane Society at 519-824-3091.

Trigger Warning: animal abandonment

We're calling this cat Kingo. He was found abandoned in his carrier late Thursday, in a ditch full of water near Whitelaw & Fife in Guelph. Luckily someone found saw him, or he very likely would have died that night. He was wet and freezing. pic.twitter.com/bKm90Dculz — Guelph Humane (@GuelphHumane) April 19, 2022

