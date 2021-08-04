Menu

Crime

Dog dragged alongside moving car in Mississauga rescued by residents, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 5:00 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police are praising the actions of some residents in Mississauga who saved a dog that was being dragged outside of a moving car Wednesday afternoon.

According to an update posted by officers on the service’s Twitter account, officers were called to the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Destination Drive, just north of Eglinton Avenue West, after 4 p.m.

The post said police received a report of a dog “being dragged on a leash outside of a moving car” and left on the road as the vehicle took off.

“The dog has been saved by caring surrounding witnesses and taken to a local vet hospital,” an update said, noting the dog was still conscious and breathing.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Thank you to kind-hearted citizens that rescued this poor animal.”

Officers noted an investigation into the incident is still underway.

