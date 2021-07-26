Ajax man charged after police allege puppy ‘repeatedly assaulted’ at plaza

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old is facing two animal cruelty-related charges after Durham Regional Police allege a puppy was beaten at a local plaza.

According to a statement issued by the service Monday afternoon, officers were called to a pet store near Salem and Kingston roads at around 1:50 p.m. by staff at the business.

The statement said the staff found the dog walking around the plaza and when they brought it into the store to take care of it, a man reportedly entered and told them he owned the puppy.

“Upon handing the puppy over to the man, he struck it in the head with an object and repeatedly assaulted it as he exited the business,” investigators said.

Officers said the man then went to a trailer and barricaded himself inside. The statement said there was a “confrontation” with police and that he was taken into custody.

Investigators said Sheldon McPherson was charged under the Criminal Code of Canada with willfully causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and under the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act with causing an animal to be in distress. He was released and scheduled to make an appearance in court at a future time. The allegations haven’t been proven in court.

Police asked anyone with further information about this incident to call 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2521 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Meanwhile, officers encouraged anyone who sees an animal in distress or being abused to call the Ontario Animal Protection Call Centre at 1-833-926-4625, or 911 if the animal is in immediate danger.