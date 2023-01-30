Menu

Fire

Firefighters battle blaze on multiple floors of downtown Hamilton building

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 10:51 am
Hamilton fire battled a blaze just after 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 30, 2023 at 33 Hess St. View image in full screen
Hamilton fire battled a blaze just after 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 30, 2023 at 33 Hess St. @HamiltonFireDep

Firefighters say a blaze in downtown Hamilton is under control after flames were seen coming from multiple floors of a building.

The fire was discovered sometime around 8 a.m. on Monday at 33 Hess Street South at George Street.

Read more: ‘Significant damage’ to central Hamilton building after early morning fire

“On arrival crews found fire and heavy smoke on the second and third floors,” a Hamilton fire spokesperson told Global News in an email.

No cause has been determined and there are no reports of any injuries.

More to come.

