Firefighters battle blaze on multiple floors of downtown Hamilton building

Firefighters say a blaze in downtown Hamilton is under control after flames were seen coming from multiple floors of a building.
The fire was discovered sometime around 8 a.m. on Monday at 33 Hess Street South at George Street.
“On arrival crews found fire and heavy smoke on the second and third floors,” a Hamilton fire spokesperson told Global News in an email.
No cause has been determined and there are no reports of any injuries.
More to come.
