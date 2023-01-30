Firefighters battle blaze on multiple floors of downtown Hamilton building

See more sharing options

Firefighters say a blaze in downtown Hamilton is under control after flames were seen coming from multiple floors of a building.

The fire was discovered sometime around 8 a.m. on Monday at 33 Hess Street South at George Street.

“On arrival crews found fire and heavy smoke on the second and third floors,” a Hamilton fire spokesperson told Global News in an email.

No cause has been determined and there are no reports of any injuries.

More to come.

Fire crews are at a working structure fire at 33 Hess St. S. Heavy fire involving 2nd & 3rd floors. We’ll be on scene for quite some time. #HamOnt #StrongForYou pic.twitter.com/cbxDhD1TMl — Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) January 30, 2023