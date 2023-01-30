‘Significant damage’ to central Hamilton building after early morning fire

An early Monday fire caused “significant damage” to a three storey building in central Hamilton, according to firefighters.
The multiple alarm blaze started sometime around 4 a.m. and spread to the second and third floor of a building under construction on Barton Street east between Milton and Stirton Streets.
Flames also spread to the roof and the attic.
“The fire was brought under control in approximately 30 minutes,” Chief Dave Cunliffe told Global News in an email.
“But not before the fire caused significant damage on the second and third floor and roof area.”
The estimated cost of damage and cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
There were no reported injuries.
The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.
