‘Significant damage’ to central Hamilton building after early morning fire

An early Monday fire caused “significant damage” to a three storey building in central Hamilton, according to firefighters.

The multiple alarm blaze started sometime around 4 a.m. and spread to the second and third floor of a building under construction on Barton Street east between Milton and Stirton Streets.

Flames also spread to the roof and the attic.

“The fire was brought under control in approximately 30 minutes,” Chief Dave Cunliffe told Global News in an email.

“But not before the fire caused significant damage on the second and third floor and roof area.”

Crews are active at a multiple alarm structure fire at 570 Barton Street East. Building is unoccupied and under construction. Fire is under control but crews will be on scene for some time. #HamOnt #StrongForYou pic.twitter.com/E6iEMUT4Qf — Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) January 30, 2023

The estimated cost of damage and cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

There were no reported injuries.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.