Canada

‘Significant damage’ to central Hamilton building after early morning fire

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 8:23 am
Hamilton fire battled a multiple alarm blaze at 577 Barton Street East Monday Jan. 30, 2023. The building was unoccupied and under construction, according to firefighters. View image in full screen
Hamilton fire battled a multiple alarm blaze at 577 Barton Street East Monday Jan. 30, 2023. The building was unoccupied and under construction, according to firefighters. @HamiltonFireDep

An early Monday fire caused “significant damage” to a three storey building in central Hamilton, according to firefighters.

The multiple alarm blaze started sometime around 4 a.m. and spread to the second and third floor of a building under construction on Barton Street east between Milton and Stirton Streets.

Flames also spread to the roof and the attic.

“The fire was brought under control in approximately 30 minutes,” Chief Dave Cunliffe told Global News in an email.

“But not before the fire caused significant damage on the second and third floor and roof area.”

The estimated cost of damage and cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

There were no reported injuries.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.

HamiltonHamilton newsHamilton FireBarton Streettwo-alarm fireDave CunliffeMilton Streetstirton street577 barton street east
