Man, 20, charged after allegedly setting fire to Hamilton university residence room

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Hamilton have charged a 20-year-old for allegedly setting fire to a residence room at McMaster University.

Hamilton police said a fire alarm was reported at 1820 Main Street West on Saturday at around 2 p.m. Both firefighters and police officers responded, and no injuries were reported.

However, on Sunday, a 20-year-old man was charged with arson — disregard for human life in relation to the incident.

Police named the person they arrested as Ruomu Ba.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Srg. Lockley by calling 905-546-3833 or to make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.