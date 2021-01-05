Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with arson after overnight fire in Central Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Don Mitchell / Global News

A man is facing an arson charge in connection with an overnight residential building fire in Central Hamilton.

Police say they received an “assist fire” call just after midnight on Tuesday in the area of Barton East and Stirton streets.

Read more: Sudden death investigation closes portion of Eastport Drive in Hamilton

Not long after officers arrived, the 32-year-old occupant of a third floor unit in the building was arrested. Police say he set the blaze.

Trending Stories

No injuries were reported.

Damages to the property have been estimated at about $100,000.

Click to play video 'North-end Toronto crash leaves at least 6 injured, 1 in critical condition' North-end Toronto crash leaves at least 6 injured, 1 in critical condition
North-end Toronto crash leaves at least 6 injured, 1 in critical condition
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton PoliceHamilton newsHamilton Firebarton street eastfire in Hamiltonfire on barton streetarson in hamiltonfire on stirton streetstirton street
Flyers
More weekly flyers