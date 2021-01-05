Man charged with arson after overnight fire in Central Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is facing an arson charge in connection with an overnight residential building fire in Central Hamilton.

Police say they received an “assist fire” call just after midnight on Tuesday in the area of Barton East and Stirton streets.

Read more: Sudden death investigation closes portion of Eastport Drive in Hamilton

Not long after officers arrived, the 32-year-old occupant of a third floor unit in the building was arrested. Police say he set the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Damages to the property have been estimated at about $100,000.

0:51 North-end Toronto crash leaves at least 6 injured, 1 in critical condition North-end Toronto crash leaves at least 6 injured, 1 in critical condition

Advertisement