Crime

Fence post thrown at TransLink bus in downtown Vancouver

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2023 1:34 pm
A Vancouver transit bus View image in full screen
Metro Vancouver Transit Police are investigating an incident that left the front window of a bus smashed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are investigating after a five-foot metal fence post was allegedly thrown at the windshield of a city bus on Friday night.

They say the impact shattered the glass near the driver’s side of the bus.

Police say the driver was able to pull over safely and no one on the bus, including an estimated 25 passengers, were injured.

The transit police say the Vancouver Police Department responded to a similar call about another vehicle in the area, but it is too early to determine if the two incidents are connected.

They say a suspect has not yet been identified.

Police say that they have not noticed an increase in incidences like this, but it is concerning due to the safety risk it poses to bus drivers, passengers, and others on the road.

“We commend the bus operator for his quick thinking and ability to safely pull the bus over, which prevented passengers from being injured,” Metro Vancouver Transit Police said in a statement on Saturday.

Vancouver police release video of suspects wanted for breaking store window

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2023.

VancouverBCTransLinkTransit policemetro vancouver transit policebc busBus window smashedVancouver smashed window
© 2023 The Canadian Press

