Windows of at least 26 Vancouver transit buses damaged while travelling through DTES

Police in Vancouver are investigating after the windows on dozens of transit buses were damaged while travelling through the Downtown Eastside.

Last week, Metro Vancouver Transit Police said that windows on at least 16 buses had been broken by a “low-impact force,” potentially caused by rocks, a pellet gun or a slingshot.

The incidents have occurred as the buses are travelling along the Hastings Street corridor between Main and Cambie streets, and the number of buses with damaged windows has now climbed to at least 26.

Police say there was no indication the damage was caused by gunfire.

However, the incident has the union representing Coast Mountain Bus Company drivers on edge.

“Thank God there hasn’t been any injuries, but it is a huge safety concern for sure,” Unifor Local 111 president Balbir Mann told Global News.

“Anybody could be hurt if the window shatters, or if it hits our member, especially when you’re driving this big vehicle.”

Mann said the union has been told that police, transit security and transit supervisors were taking the issue seriously, and had beefed up their presence in the area.

“They’re really going after who this guy is, trying to catch him red handed,” he said.

Global News has learned Vancouver Police have taken over as lead investigator on the file, and will hold a briefing with details on Thursday morning.

