Another TransLink bus window shot with BB gun in downtown Vancouver: police

Vancouver police are investigating another smashed window on a TransLink bus that appears to have been shot with a BB gun on Saturday.

Sgt. Steve Addison, a Vancouver police officer, confirmed to Global News that the bus was damaged while travelling through Vancouver’s Chinatown around 11 a.m.

“Thankfully, there were no injuries,” Addison told Global News.

“We have not yet determined from where the BB gun was fired.”

Metro Vancouver Transit Police also said officers responded to the incident.

“Transit police officers responded to a report of a bus window being struck with a high-velocity projectile, similar to previous incidents in the Downtown Eastside,” said Const. Amanda Steed.

“There were no reports of passengers being injured.”

Bus windows being targeted in downtown Vancouver has been a common occurrence over recent months.

Back in Feb. 2022, a Downtown Eastside man was charged after BB rounds were fired at 26 different buses.

Through the investigation by Vancouver police and Metro Vancouver Transit Police, it was discovered windows on 26 transit buses were broken by projectiles while the buses travelled through the Downtown Eastside between Jan. 17 and Jan. 31, 2022.

In most cases, the damage wasn’t noticed by the bus drivers until after they had finished their shifts.