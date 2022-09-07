Menu

Crime

Man charged after BB rounds fired at 26 TransLink buses in the DTES

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 3:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Dozens of transit buses damaged travelling through Vancouver’s DTES' Dozens of transit buses damaged travelling through Vancouver’s DTES
Over the past few weeks there have been more than two dozen incidents of transit bus windows being hit by projectiles and broken while the buses were travelling through Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. – Feb 3, 2022

A Downtown Eastside man has now been charged after BB rounds were fired at buses travelling along East Hastings Street last winter, Vancouver police said Wednesday.

These rounds smashed bus windows and potentially put passengers in danger, police added.

“This was a difficult investigation, given the number of buses that were targeted and because none of the crimes were immediately reported,” VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said in a release. “Investigators worked backwards to pinpoint the exact location where the crimes occurred, to identify the suspect, and to gather evidence linking the suspect to the crimes.”

Through the investigation by Vancouver police and Metro Vancouver Transit Police, it was discovered windows on 26 transit buses were broken by projectiles while the buses travelled through the Downtown Eastside between Jan. 17 and Jan. 31.

However, no victims came forward and there were no reported injuries, police added.

In most cases, the damage wasn’t noticed by the bus drivers until after they had finished their shifts.

Click to play video: 'Police investigate smashed windows of Vancouver transit buses' Police investigate smashed windows of Vancouver transit buses
Police investigate smashed windows of Vancouver transit buses – Feb 3, 2022

Read more: Windows of at least 26 transit buses damaged while moving through Downtown Eastside

Working together, investigators from VPD and Metro Vancouver Transit Police were able to narrow down the location of the offences to a small area on East Hastings Street, between Columbia and Carrall streets, police said.

Officers were able to identify and charge William Tallio, 43.

He is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for 11 counts of mischief and 11 counts of possession of a weapon related to offences that occurred between Jan. 19 and Jan. 29.

