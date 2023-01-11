Menu

Canada

Vancouver TransLink customers can now tap debit cards to pay for rides

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 2:42 pm
TransLink customers can now tap debit cards to ride SkyTrain and buses in Metro Vancouver. View image in full screen
TransLink customers can now tap debit cards to ride SkyTrain and buses in Metro Vancouver. TransLink

TransLink customers can now pay for their rides using debit cards on every bus and fare gate in Metro Vancouver.

Previously, customers were able to tap credit cards, along with Compass cards and readers but now debit cards will also be an option.

TransLink said along with physical cards, smartphone digital wallets can also be used.

“This makes TransLink the first transit agency in Canada to fully integrate contactless Interac Debit payments systemwide,” TransLink said in a statement.

Interac recently conducted a Canada-wide survey that found more British Columbians want convenient contactless payment options when taking transit.

“We’re focused on making transit more convenient for customers and this upgrade will particularly benefit those who may not have easy access to a credit card,” TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn said in a release.

