B.C. program uses video game Minecraft to help children process grief

Losing a loved one is difficult at any age. But for children, the loss is particularly acute.

Now, a new innovative therapy is helping kids deal with grief using something they are familiar with: video games.

Twelve-year-old Beckett loves playing Minecraft, a wildly popular game. He also participates in a new program called “Lumaria” which uses a virtual Minecraft world to help children deal with grief.

“It’s fun, and nice to talk about, too … it kind of takes your mind off of talking about it, and more onto Minecraft which makes it easier to talk,” he said.

Beckett, who lost his father, contributed to the program.

It was created by therapist Meaghan Jackson through the charity Lumara Grief and Bereavement Care Society.

“I’ve been facilitating children’s grief groups for about 17 years now and I have never witnessed such an excited and engaged response in this process,” Jackson said.

During two-hour long sessions, up to eight kids do a virtual campfire check-in and have an opportunity to remember and honour their deceased loved one.

“It really helps to create a space where children are free to express themselves,” Jackson said.

The week-long facilitated camps are $35, and there are also monthly meetups.

“It’s a pretty good place to relax and talk about your loss, and nice and fun in the process,” Beckett said.

The innovative therapy is proving beneficial for kids like Beckett, as they deal with the death of a loved one, giving them an outlet for their feelings and a chance to meet other kids also facing a loss.