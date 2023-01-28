Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Information session promoting diversity in policing held in Calgary

By Krista Sylvester Global News
Posted January 28, 2023 9:03 pm
Police event View image in full screen
One of the speakers at Saturday's law enforcement diversity information session. Global News

An information session encouraging immigrant communities to join law enforcement was held on Saturday in hope of spurring more diversity in policing.

The Foundation for the Voice of Immigrants in Canada for Empowerment spearheaded the event with Calgary police, Calgary Transit and Correctional Services in attendance.

As the organization’s executive director explains, the session was designed to bring diversity to law enforcement while positively impacting immigrants living in Calgary.

“There’s a lack of diversity in the law enforcement agencies and it’s very important to know the culture as it’s a multicultural country,” Ruksana Rashid said. “A lot of people with different backgrounds, and immigrants, they don’t really know and have some fear about law enforcement.”

Read more: Record immigration prompts calls for more support for newcomers

Read next: Rent control: What tenants should know as rental prices surge across Canada  

Story continues below advertisement

Rashid says breaking down barriers is a win-win situation for both law enforcement and immigrant communities, especially to help alleviate the fear some minorities have when it comes to policing.

“If we have more diverse people inside law enforcement, definitely this racism, this discrimination, will go down,” Rashid said.

PoliceRacismCalgary PoliceImmigrationDiscriminationdiversityImmigrantsPolicingmulticulturalismMinorities
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers