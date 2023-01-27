Alberta budget set for Feb. 28, with focus on funding for health, school growth

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews says the 2023 budget will be delivered on Feb. 28, the first day of the spring legislature sitting.

Toews says it will focus on investing in health care and funding school enrolment growth.

It’s expected to be the final budget before voters go to the polls for a scheduled May 29 general election.

Alberta’s fortunes, powered mainly by energy revenues and further diversification of its economy, have been on the upswing since the global economy began rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last fall, Toews announced the current budget year, which finishes at the end of March, is expected to record a $12.3-billion surplus.

Story continues below advertisement

That surplus comes even with $2.8 billion being set aside over the next three years to cover a batch of inflation-fighting programs and payouts to shield Albertans — particularly families, seniors and the vulnerable — from higher costs..

Toews says while energy prices remain volatile, the outlook is for them to stay strong.