How Global News is covering Alberta Budget 2022

The Alberta government will table its provincial budget on Thursday afternoon.

The information in the provincial budget is embargoed until Finance Minister Travis Toews rises in the house to table the budget.

In an interview with Global News on Monday, Finance Minister Travis Toews said this budget will have themes consistent with the 2021 budget.

“We’re going to be sticking to our budget plan, our fiscal plan. We’re going to be reporting fiscal progress this year — fiscal progress relative to the fiscal anchors that we laid out in budget 2021,” he said.

Thursday’s budget will position Alberta’s economy for growth and diversification, according to the finance minister.

“We’ve worked hard to really position the province for investment attraction and growth, and we’ve taken a broad-based approach. I really believe that’s important,” Toews said. “Taking a broad-based approach, I believe, ultimately results in sustainable economic diversification.”

“We’ve had a continued focus on economic recovery, economic growth for the province of Alberta, a continued economic diversification, and budget 2022 will continue on that theme.

“We’ll be, again, I would suggest, celebrating our progress with respect to economic growth, economic diversification — all of that is leading to increased fiscal capacity in the province and that leads to additional government revenues.”

The budget will also focus on health care and overall health-care capacity, Toews said.

“No doubt as we take a look over the last two years, health care is a topic that’s top of mind,” he said.

Health care to be hotly debated as Alberta government prepares to table budget

