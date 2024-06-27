Alberta spent on emergencies but made more resource revenue; sees $4.3B surplus

Alberta has announced its final numbers for the fiscal year that ended in March, and the bottom line is a $4.3-billion surplus.
Finance Minister Nate Horner says Alberta took in almost $75 billion in the 2023-24 fiscal year, powered by more than $19 billion from non-renewable resources and a higher tax take due to more people moving to the province.
Alberta spent more than $70 billion, more than expected, as the province worked to cover off natural disasters and revamp the core structure of its health system.
The province also grew the size of its long-term savings piggybank, the Heritage Savings Trust Fund, to almost $23 billion.
Debt servicing costs were $3 billion.
Horner says the province is setting a prudent course that has led to credit-rating upgrades from multiple firms.
“Our government has kept its promise to balance our budget and provide Albertans the services and supports they need,” said Horner in a statement Thursday.
“We will keep building opportunity so that our children and grandchildren can continue to benefit, grow and share in the province’s prosperity.”
