Environment

Alberta spent on emergencies but made more resource revenue; sees $4.3B surplus

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2024 2:53 pm
Alberta has announced its final numbers for the fiscal year that ended in March, and the bottom line is a $4.3-billion surplus.

Finance Minister Nate Horner says Alberta took in almost $75 billion in the 2023-24 fiscal year, powered by more than $19 billion from non-renewable resources and a higher tax take due to more people moving to the province.

Alberta spent more than $70 billion, more than expected, as the province worked to cover off natural disasters and revamp the core structure of its health system.

The province also grew the size of its long-term savings piggybank, the Heritage Savings Trust Fund, to almost $23 billion.

Debt servicing costs were $3 billion.

Horner says the province is setting a prudent course that has led to credit-rating upgrades from multiple firms.

“Our government has kept its promise to balance our budget and provide Albertans the services and supports they need,” said Horner in a statement Thursday.

“We will keep building opportunity so that our children and grandchildren can continue to benefit, grow and share in the province’s prosperity.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

