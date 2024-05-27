Little Warriors receives $5M funding boost from Alberta government

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta organization that focuses on the prevention and treatment of child sexual abuse has received funding from the province.

In an announcement Monday, the Alberta government said it is providing Little Warriors with $5 million over the next three years.

“It’s troubling that any child experiences sexual abuse, but it should not define the rest of their lives,” Minister of Children and Family Services Searle Turton said in a news release provided to Global News.

“I’m so grateful for Little Warriors and their courageous efforts to help Alberta’s young survivors overcome their trauma and regain their self-esteem.”

One-in-three Albertans have experienced sexual abuse while they were under the age of 18, according to the province, including 44 per cent of girls and 24 per cent of boys.

Those who experience sexual abuse can experience a range of outcomes including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and mental illness.

Little Warriors is focused on the awareness, prevention and treatment of child sexual abuse. Its Be Brave Ranch facility east of Edmonton offers a camp-like setting to survivors and offers a range of treatments like group and individual therapy, sensory and animal therapy and physical activity.

“When children and youth first arrive at the Be Brave Ranch, their heads are down, but by the time they leave, they’re standing tall,” Little Warriors CEO Jennifer Martin said.

The province’s investment will help Little Warriors continue to deliver real results for young survivors.”

Little Warriors also offers a range of educational initiatives, including online programs to teach children and young people about consent, boundaries and self-care. Little Warriors typically spends about $100,000 per year on researching the best supports for those who have experienced sexual abuse.

“Through our trauma-informed treatment, we are consistently seeing clinical improvements in PTSD, depression, anxiety, and functioning,” said Dr. Wanda Polzin Holman, clinical director at Be Brave Ranch.

Polzin Holman said the provincial government’s funding will allow them to serve more children and caregivers with “evidence-informed treatment that changes life trajectories.”

When they arrive at the Be Brave Ranch, child survivors of sexual abuse are given a handmade quilt with notes of encouragement from the person who made it. Those who have graduated from the ranch also write letters to new clients, an initiative that was created by the youth themselves.

The Be Brave Ranch offers treatment to children and youth from across Canada. Since opening in 2014, the ranch has offered treatment to hundreds of young sexual abuse survivors.