Highlights from Alberta budget 2022

Finance Minister Travis Toews tabled Alberta’s 2022 budget on Thursday and for the first time in years the province is out of the red.

Here are some highlights:

A $500-million budget surplus, the first since 2015, with small surpluses expected in following two years.

Forecast revenues of $62.6 billion and expenses of $62.1 billion.

A forecast of $13.8 billion in non-renewable resource revenue.

Projected real GDP growth of 5.4 per cent.

$600 million more on health spending, rising in following years, to add intensive care beds, expand hospitals, hire more physicians and nurses.

2:04 Alberta UCP announces $1.8B to expand Red Deer Regional Hospital Alberta UCP announces $1.8B to expand Red Deer Regional Hospital

$171 million over three years to increase spots for post-secondary students in high demand areas, including high-tech, finance, energy, engineering, health care and aviation.

$191 million over three years for curriculum updates to kindergarten to Grade 12 in all subject areas.

Natural gas rebates for consumers to start Oct. 1 to help those facing high utility bills. To be triggered when natural gas rates rise above $6.50 a gigajoule.

$390 million over four years to increase internet broadband connectivity, particularly for rural and remote areas.

