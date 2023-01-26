Menu

Crime

Guelph, Ont. police investigating break-in and robbery at west-end business

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 26, 2023 5:26 pm
Guelph Police Services headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Services headquarters. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

An investigation is underway into a break and enter at a business in Guelph, Ont.

Officers with Guelph Police Service went to an establishment on Silvercreek Parkway North near Greengate Road around 8 a.m. Wednesday about an alarm being activated.

They arrived to find the front door smashed.

Investigators say surveillance video showed two suspects arriving on foot. One appeared to keep watch while the other attempted to pry open the front door before smashing the glass with a crowbar.

The second suspect then entered the business and took the cash register.

Read more: Guelph police seek suspect in apartment break-ins

Read next: Fireball facing lawsuit for selling mini bottles that don’t contain whisky

Both suspects are described as thin and wearing gloves and dark clothing.

One was wearing a teal-coloured puffy winter jacket and the other was wearing a short black winter jacket.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212, ext. 7454, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

