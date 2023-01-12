Guelph police seek suspect in apartment break-ins

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service is investigating a series of break and enters at apartment complexes in the north end of the city.

Investigators say the break-ins occurred at five different units in the area of Woodlawn Road East and Woolwich Street since Monday.

They say the suspect gained entry into the building, then entered residential units when the tenant was not home.

Investigators say in each of the cases, cash and/or medication was stolen.

They say the buildings involved are known to house senior citizens, and believe all the cases are connected.

Investigators say a woman in her 20s was seen leaving one of the units and was heard asking about someone who lived in the building.

She had dark brown hair and was wearing a black coat, a black backpack and dark glasses.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.