Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police seek suspect in apartment break-ins

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 12, 2023 2:20 pm
Guelph police cruiser outside city hall. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser outside city hall. Matt Carty/Global News

The Guelph Police Service is investigating a series of break and enters at apartment complexes in the north end of the city.

Investigators say the break-ins occurred at five different units in the area of Woodlawn Road East and Woolwich Street since Monday.

They say the suspect gained entry into the building, then entered residential units when the tenant was not home.

Investigators say in each of the cases, cash and/or medication was stolen.

Trending Now

They say the buildings involved are known to house senior citizens, and believe all the cases are connected.

Read more: Guelph police use blood sample to identify break and enter suspect

Read next: ‘Shock, sadness, anger’: Another N.S. woman dies after 7-hour ER wait, family says

Investigators say a woman in her 20s was seen leaving one of the units and was heard asking about someone who lived in the building.

Story continues below advertisement

She had dark brown hair and was wearing a black coat, a black backpack and dark glasses.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Break And EnterBreak InStolenApartmentMedicationGuelph Police ServiceSenior CitizensConnected.
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers