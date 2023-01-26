Niagara police investigate phone threats made to 2 Fort Erie, Ont. public schools

Niagara police are investigating telephone threats made over three days to a pair of public schools near Fort Erie, Ont.
Detectives say the latest incident was Thursday morning and involved an anonymous bomb threat forcing a lockdown at John Brant Public School in Ridgeway.
Ridge Road North was closed for almost two hours amid a probe which turned up no threat.
Police have no suspects in the investigation.
The previous occurrence was Tuesday just before 3 p.m. when an unknown person threatened gun violence at Garrison Road Public School.
Two other nearby schools, Stevensville Public School and Peace Bridge School, were also disrupted amid police requests to put safety protocols in place.
No arrests have been made as a result of that threat and the identity of the suspect also remains unknown.
“Detectives recognize there are similarities between these incidents and are investigating to determine what links there may be,” police said in a statement on Thursday.
Investigators are looking for tips from the public and can be reached at Niagara police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
