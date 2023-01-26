Hamilton man connected with break and enter faces 85 charges: police

A man is facing 85 charges in connection with a rash of break-and-enters across the Hamilton area over the past year, say police.
The accused is believed to have primarily targeted auto garages but has been connected with other businesses, including theft from the Ibrahim Mosque on King Street East in Hamilton.
“During the entries, the lone suspect targeted currency and vehicles,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst revealed in a release.
The 47-year-old Hamilton man, characterized by detectives as “a repeat offender with convictions for similar crimes,” was arrested Wednesday in a vehicle stolen from Niagara Region.
The charges, following a two-month long probe, include break and enter, possession of stolen property and failing to comply with probation.
Investigators say they expect more charges to be laid amid suspicions the accused is responsible for more crimes outside the city.
