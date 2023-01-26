Menu

Crime

Hamilton man connected with break and enter faces 85 charges: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 3:55 pm
A Hamilton police vehicle View image in full screen
Police have arrested a Hamilton, Ont. man for a rash of over 85 break and enter investigations across the city and the surrounding regions. Don Mitchell / Global News

A man is facing 85 charges in connection with a rash of break-and-enters across the Hamilton area over the past year, say police.

The accused is believed to have primarily targeted auto garages but has been connected with other businesses, including theft from the Ibrahim Mosque on King Street East in Hamilton.

“During the entries, the lone suspect targeted currency and vehicles,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst revealed in a release.

Trending Now

The 47-year-old Hamilton man, characterized by detectives as “a repeat offender with convictions for similar crimes,” was arrested Wednesday in a vehicle stolen from Niagara Region.

The charges, following a two-month long probe, include break and enter, possession of stolen property and failing to comply with probation.

Investigators say they expect more charges to be laid amid suspicions the accused is responsible for more crimes outside the city.

