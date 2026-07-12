Toronto man flees shootout in stolen rideshare with customer still inside: police

A man was arrested Sunday, accused of a Toronto shootout before stealing a rideshare vehicle and chaotically fleeing from police with a passenger still inside.
Officers from the Toronto Police Service responded to the area of Polson Street and Cherry Street around 3:30 a.m. after gunshots were heard.
Investigators said there was an exchange of gunfire between two people before the accused – a 25-year-old man from Brampton – allegedly stole a rideshare vehicle with its passenger inside.
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“Two victims were transported to hospital with gunshot wounds,” police wrote in a statement, adding that the accused was shot as well.
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“While fleeing the scene, the accused struck pedestrians and vehicles,” police said, noting one person struck by the fleeing vehicle was injured.
None of the injuries were life-threatening, police said. They did not mention any injuries sustained by the rideshare customer.
The man was charged with several offences, including discharging a firearm recklessly, robbery and four counts of forcible confinement.
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