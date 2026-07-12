Toronto man flees shootout in stolen rideshare with customer still inside: police

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A man was arrested Sunday, accused of a Toronto shootout before stealing a rideshare vehicle and chaotically fleeing from police with a passenger still inside.

Officers from the Toronto Police Service responded to the area of Polson Street and Cherry Street around 3:30 a.m. after gunshots were heard.

Investigators said there was an exchange of gunfire between two people before the accused – a 25-year-old man from Brampton – allegedly stole a rideshare vehicle with its passenger inside.

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“Two victims were transported to hospital with gunshot wounds,” police wrote in a statement, adding that the accused was shot as well.

“While fleeing the scene, the accused struck pedestrians and vehicles,” police said, noting one person struck by the fleeing vehicle was injured.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, police said. They did not mention any injuries sustained by the rideshare customer.

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The man was charged with several offences, including discharging a firearm recklessly, robbery and four counts of forcible confinement.