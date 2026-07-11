Toronto police seek 3 suspects after fatal North York shooting

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A 22-year-old man is dead and two others are injured after what Toronto police believe was a targeted shooting in North York late Friday.

In a news conference on Saturday, Toronto police identified the victim as Abdi Hamim Aden.

Officers responded just after 11 p.m. to reports of a shooting near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West, where they found three men in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds.

Aden was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

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“It’s very early in our investigation, but it does appear that this shooting was targeted,” Det. Sgt. Sandra Arruda with the homicide unit said Saturday.

Police say three suspects, described only as males who were tall, lanky and dressed in black with their faces covered, fled the area in a stolen black Honda Civic.

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The vehicle, which police said had been stolen in North York several days earlier, was found burned in Brampton early Saturday near Finchgate Boulevard and Clark Boulevard.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash camera footage from either the shooting scene or where the vehicle was found.

“We’re asking for any witnesses to come forward, any information you may have in regards to the scene here or in regards to the scene where the car was located,” Arruda said.

Arruda acknowledged that the shooting is likely unsettling for residents in the neighbourhood and urged the community to help investigators.

“The only way we can continue to put a dent in the violence in this city is to continue to solve these homicides and put those that are responsible for this type of crime behind bars,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.