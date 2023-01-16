Menu

Crime

Police investigate weekend break and enter at central Hamilton mosque

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 6:11 pm
Hamilton Police investigate a fatal shooting in the east end. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a Jan 14, 2023, break and enter at a local Hamilton mosque on King Street East. Global News

Police have begun a probe into the theft of “various items” on the weekend from a King Street East mosque in Hamilton, Ont.

Investigators say the target was Ibrahim Jame Mosque at King Street just east of Sanford Avenue.

It’s alleged a man broke into the facility around 2 a.m. on Saturday, took items and then fled on foot.

The suspect was wearing a grey hooded jacket, blue jeans and winter boots, according to police.

Ibrahim Jame was the subject of a bomb threat just days before the break and enter which they say was tied to a “congregational prayer” session.

Trending Now
Hamilton police say a probe into that Jan. 6 occurrence is ongoing; they have not made any connection between that incident and Saturday’s robbery.

Anyone with information on either incident can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

