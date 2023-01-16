Blaze causes $300K damage to Hamilton Mountain townhome, firefighters say

A townhome on Hamilton’s central Mountain was left with over $300,000 damage after it was involved in a multiple-alarm blaze on Sunday, firefighter’s estimate.
Flames broke out in a middle unit of a row of townhouses just before noon on Jan. 15 at Stone Church Road East and Upper Wentworth.
Chief Dave Cunliffe says no serious injuries were reported as residents had “self evacuated” before crews arrived.
“The fire was quickly brought under control but not before the second floor and roof area of the townhouse unit was significantly damaged,” Cunliffe explained in an email.
“Firefighters were able to stop the fire before it extended into the adjoining units.”
Units on either side of the townhome did sustain smoke damage, according to Cunliffe.
An occupant was treated on scene by Hamilton Paramedics for smoke inhalation.
The fire started on the second floor however the cause has not been determined.
