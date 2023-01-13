Menu

Canada

2 sent to hospital following morning fire at Hamilton Mountain apartment

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 1:45 pm
A Hamilton fire and rescue vehicle. View image in full screen
Hamilton fire battled a blaze at a Mohawk Road apartment complex Jan. 13, 2023. Don Mitchell / Global News

Two people have been sent to hospital in critical condition following a fire at a Hamilton Mountain apartment complex Friday morning.

Hamilton paramedics say a 35-year-old woman was sent to a burn trauma centre and a 44-year-old female sent to an ED after being rescued from a suite at Cardinal Apartments on Mohawk Road East near Upper Wellington Street.

Firefighters say they were called out to the multiple-alarm blaze just before 11 a.m., brought under control before noon.

The cause and estimated cost of damage have not yet been determined, according to Hamilton fire.

