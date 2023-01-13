2 sent to hospital following morning fire at Hamilton Mountain apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been sent to hospital in critical condition following a fire at a Hamilton Mountain apartment complex Friday morning.

Hamilton paramedics say a 35-year-old woman was sent to a burn trauma centre and a 44-year-old female sent to an ED after being rescued from a suite at Cardinal Apartments on Mohawk Road East near Upper Wellington Street.

Firefighters say they were called out to the multiple-alarm blaze just before 11 a.m., brought under control before noon.

The cause and estimated cost of damage have not yet been determined, according to Hamilton fire.

Our crews are active at a multiple alarm highrise fire. Crews found heavy smoke on arrival at a unit. An aggressive search and rescue was initiated and two people were rescued and transported to hospital. Fire is under control,crews are overhauling.#HamOnt #StrongForYou. pic.twitter.com/p3dAyXNfF8 — Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) January 13, 2023