2 sent to hospital following morning fire at Hamilton Mountain apartment

Two people have been sent to hospital in critical condition following a fire at a Hamilton Mountain apartment complex Friday morning.
Hamilton paramedics say a 35-year-old woman was sent to a burn trauma centre and a 44-year-old female sent to an ED after being rescued from a suite at Cardinal Apartments on Mohawk Road East near Upper Wellington Street.
Firefighters say they were called out to the multiple-alarm blaze just before 11 a.m., brought under control before noon.
The cause and estimated cost of damage have not yet been determined, according to Hamilton fire.
