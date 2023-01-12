Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Firefighters battle industrial blaze in St. Catharines, nearby homes and businesses evacuated

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 12, 2023 8:52 am
Firefighters are battling a morning blaze in Port Weller East following explosions rocking an industrial area in St Catharines on Jan. 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Firefighters are battling a morning blaze in Port Weller East following explosions rocking an industrial area in St Catharines on Jan. 12, 2023. St. Catharines Fire / City of St. Catharines

Fire crews are battling an industrial blaze in the Port Weller East area of St. Catharines after multiple explosions rocked nearby residents Thursday morning.

Niagara police (NRPS) say the blaze started just after 6:30 a.m. at a chemical facility on Keefer Road not far from Seaway Haulage Road.

Read more: Damage to east Hamilton buildings estimated around $1 million after Wednesday blaze

Read next: Air Canada customer battles airline after AirTag tracks missing bag stuck over 8,000 km away

The blaze has forced authorities to evacuate nearby homes and businesses.

“We are asking members of the public north of this location to stay indoors and out of any smoke,” NRPS const. Barry Revenek told Global News in an email.

Trending Now

Roads accessing Seaway Haulage and Keefer Roads have been closed.

One person has been taken to hospital with burn injuries, according to fire chief Dave Upper.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario’s Ministry of the Environment has been notified of the incident.

More to come…

Niagara RegionNiagara newsIndustrial FireSt Catharines FireKeefer Roadfire in port wellerport weller fireseaway haulage roadst. catharines explosions
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers