Firefighters battle industrial blaze in St. Catharines, nearby homes and businesses evacuated

Fire crews are battling an industrial blaze in the Port Weller East area of St. Catharines after multiple explosions rocked nearby residents Thursday morning.

Niagara police (NRPS) say the blaze started just after 6:30 a.m. at a chemical facility on Keefer Road not far from Seaway Haulage Road.

The blaze has forced authorities to evacuate nearby homes and businesses.

“We are asking members of the public north of this location to stay indoors and out of any smoke,” NRPS const. Barry Revenek told Global News in an email.

Roads accessing Seaway Haulage and Keefer Roads have been closed.

One person has been taken to hospital with burn injuries, according to fire chief Dave Upper.

Ontario’s Ministry of the Environment has been notified of the incident.

More to come…