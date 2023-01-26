Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Grim federal report confirms Metro Vancouver has Canada’s toughest rental market

By Simon Little & Richard Zussman Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 10:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver vacancy rate drops'
Vancouver vacancy rate drops
WATCH: A new report from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation shows Vancouver renters are paying the highest in the country. It shows a big demand for rentals in the city means a limited supply and rising costs. Richard Zussman has more.

The latest look at Metro Vancouver’s rental market by Canada’s federal housing agency provided a grim outlook that’s likely no surprise to tenants across the region.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s new Rental Market Report showed the vacancy rate for purpose-built rentals in Greater Vancouver fell to 0.9 per cent last year, down from 1.2 in 2021 and 2.6 in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

Read more: Rent report says Central Okanagan has 4th highest rent rates in nation

Read next: Fireball facing lawsuit for selling mini bottles that don’t contain whisky

The figure put the Vancouver vacancy rate far below the national average of 1.9 per cent.

“In terms of rents, in the region, we’ve seen increases across the board — two bedroom market rents in Vancouver are now in the order of $2,850 per month, and that compares with $2,000 per month for units that have been occupied for longer times,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“That 43 per cent difference is very challenging for anyone whos looking to move, it’s a strong disincentive to moving since if you were looking for an identical unit across the hall or even down the street you would be facing a significant rent increase.”

Click to play video: 'Report says Vancouver rentals still most expensive in Canada'
Report says Vancouver rentals still most expensive in Canada

The report found Toronto had the second most expensive rental market, with a two bedroom averaging at $1,770.

Victoria’s vacancy rate edged upward to 1.5 per cent on an increase in rental stock, but rents were still up about 7.7 per cent, with a two-bedroom averaging at $1,699 — good for third place nationwide.

Kelowna rounded out the top four with an average two-bedroom renting for $1,690.

Read more: Rents in Canada are through the roof. Here are the most expensive cities

Read next: Mexico’s richest man lists $80M NYC mansion and it could break records

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver renter and housing advocate Kit Sauder said the report was yet another sign that the region’s housing market is unsustainable.

“They acknowledge right out of the gate that this report is the worst that they’ve ever seen in more than two generations of collecting the information,” he said.

Trending Now

“Rents have spiked and vacancies have cratered despite the fact that over the last three-to-five years we’ve seen onlining of rental supply, purpose built rental and other options.”

He said the numbers also underestimate the real situation because they average out rents across the region and across renters who may have held their unit for years or even decades.

Click to play video: 'Province reviewing SRO system as run-down buildings age'
Province reviewing SRO system as run-down buildings age

Some renters, he said, are facing listings for sub-par units in the price range of $3,700 for two bedrooms.

Story continues below advertisement

“The reality is people cannot afford that. That’s why we are seeing massive migrations of the Canadian population, the breaking up of families, and this is having net impacts across the labour market, on our productivity, and across our overall society.

“How do we fix it? We build more housing. Every single page of this report points to the fact that the census metropolitan areas, the individual towns and cities who have made it easy to build, make it predictable to do business, and make it smooth to get approvals on projects have better rates.”

B.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said the report showed that housing pressures were not a uniquely B.C. problem, and that national cooperation was needed for long-term solutions.

Read more: ABC defends axing Vancouver Renter Office, citing ‘duplication of service’

Read next: Parents issue warning after teen dies from inhaling aerosol deodorant

However, with three of the five priciest rental markets in B.C. — Vancouver, Victoria and Kelowna — he acknowledged the province has a housing crisis.

“If you look back 10 years, we were about 2,000 rental starts a year. We last year were at 13,000, the year before that was 14,000, so we actually have record number of rental units coming online, but we know there’s lots more work to do,” Kahlon said.

“Why it takes four or five years to get these projects permitted and approved to be built, many of them are opening this year, is the fundamental reason why we are in this challenge — we have to find that way to get that critical supply on in communities throughout this province and do it way faster than we are right now.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Province working to get people in encampments housed'
Province working to get people in encampments housed

Thursday’s report painted an even worse picture for the lowest-income 20 per cent of the region’s residents, finding that just one in 100 units for rent was in their price range.

BC Liberal affordability critic Trevor Halford said the report highlighted broken housing promises on the part of the NDP government.

“We have understood rent has been an issue in Surrey, Vancouver, Prince George — and twice this has been a premier, a government, who has campaigned on a renters rebate and failed to deliver it,” he said.

The province says it is still working on that promised $400 renter’s rebate, a sum that looks smaller by the year amid rising inflation and housing prices.

RentCMHCRentalVacancyVancouver rentalvancouver rentlow vacancyRental Market Reportrent costnow vacancyrents increase
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers