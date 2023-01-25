Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

2 people wanted on warrants after home invasion in Calgary

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted January 25, 2023 6:59 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. Two people are wanted on warrants in relation to a home invasion in northeast Calgary on Saturday. . View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. Two people are wanted on warrants in relation to a home invasion in northeast Calgary on Saturday. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Two people are wanted on warrants in relation to a home invasion in northeast Calgary on Saturday.

Police said three people broke into a residence located in the 200 block of Templeview Way N.E. at around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday. They also allegedly assaulted a man who was inside the garage at the time, according to a Wednesday afternoon release from the Calgary Police Service.

The victim managed to escape and ran to a neighbour’s house, where he called the police.

Police said the suspect left the scene before officers arrived. The incident is believed to be targeted.

Dean Patrick Gallant, 47, is wanted on warrants for break and enter, assault, assault with a weapon, robbery with a firearm, using a firearm to commit an indictable offence and unlawful confinement.

He is described as five foot nine inches tall, 280 pounds, short brown hair, hazel eyes and a beard.

Tinesa Lee Redwood, 35, is wanted on warrants for break and enter, assault, robbery with a firearm, use of a firearm to commit an indictable offence, unlawful confinement and failing to comply with a release order.

She is described as five feet six inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo at the back of her neck, police said.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

